通貨 / MLKN
MLKN: MillerKnoll Inc
20.44 USD 0.40 (2.00%)
セクター: 消費者向けサイクル ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
MLKNの今日の為替レートは、2.00%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり19.98の安値と20.73の高値で取引されました。
MillerKnoll Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
MLKN News
- MillerKnoll: Stuck In The Office, Cheap But Not Cheap Enough (MLKN)
- MillerKnoll appoints John Hoke as board chair, Jeff Stutz as COO
- Scientific Industries appoints new CFO and changes auditing firm
- H World Group (HTHT) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates
- La-Z-Boy (LZB) Q1 Earnings Miss Estimates
- Benchmark maintains MillerKnoll stock rating despite strong Q4 results
- H.B. Fuller Posts Better-Than-Expected Earnings, Joins AeroVironment, MillerKnoll And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Thursday - Alcoa (NYSE:AA), AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV)
- MillerKnoll Q4 FY25 slides: Sales growth accelerates amid margin pressure
- MillerKnoll, Inc. 2025 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NASDAQ:MLKN)
- MillerKnoll, Inc. (MLKN) Q4 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Steelcase Q1 FY2026 slides reveal $50M cost reduction plan amid workplace transformation
- Earnings call transcript: MillerKnoll Q4 2025 earnings beat expectations
- MillerKnoll MLKN Q4 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- MillerKnoll, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2025 Results
- MillerKnoll stock up 6% as Q4 earnings, revenue beat estimates
- MillerKnoll earnings beat by $0.16, revenue topped estimates
- Micron, General Mills, Paychex, and more to report earnings Wednesday
- MillerKnoll Unveils New Chicago Flagship Experience at Design Days
- MillerKnoll Schedules Fourth Quarter and Full Fiscal Year 2025 Conference Call and Webcast
- MillerKnoll outlook revised to negative at S&P due to increased leverage
- MillerKnoll: Low Valuation And Close To Bottom (NASDAQ:MLKN)
- MillerKnoll’s Recovery Looks Promising, But I'm Holding The Line (NASDAQ:MLKN)
- Concentrix Posts Better-Than-Expected Earnings, Joins Soleno Therapeutics, Petco Health and Wellness, MillerKnoll And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Thursday - Avis Budget Gr (NASDAQ:CAR), Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC)
- MillerKnoll, Inc. (MLKN) Q3 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
1日のレンジ
19.98 20.73
1年のレンジ
15.25 25.96
- 以前の終値
- 20.04
- 始値
- 20.18
- 買値
- 20.44
- 買値
- 20.74
- 安値
- 19.98
- 高値
- 20.73
- 出来高
- 1.214 K
- 1日の変化
- 2.00%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- -0.24%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 6.68%
- 1年の変化
- -17.45%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 416
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 539
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 25.5 K