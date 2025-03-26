QuotazioniSezioni
MLKN: MillerKnoll Inc

20.03 USD 0.41 (2.01%)
Settore: Beni di Consumo Ciclici Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio MLKN ha avuto una variazione del -2.01% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 19.96 e ad un massimo di 20.85.

Segui le dinamiche di MillerKnoll Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
19.96 20.85
Intervallo Annuale
15.25 25.96
Chiusura Precedente
20.44
Apertura
20.44
Bid
20.03
Ask
20.33
Minimo
19.96
Massimo
20.85
Volume
863
Variazione giornaliera
-2.01%
Variazione Mensile
-2.24%
Variazione Semestrale
4.54%
Variazione Annuale
-19.10%
