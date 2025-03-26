Valute / MLKN
MLKN: MillerKnoll Inc
20.03 USD 0.41 (2.01%)
Settore: Beni di Consumo Ciclici Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio MLKN ha avuto una variazione del -2.01% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 19.96 e ad un massimo di 20.85.
Segui le dinamiche di MillerKnoll Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
19.96 20.85
Intervallo Annuale
15.25 25.96
- Chiusura Precedente
- 20.44
- Apertura
- 20.44
- Bid
- 20.03
- Ask
- 20.33
- Minimo
- 19.96
- Massimo
- 20.85
- Volume
- 863
- Variazione giornaliera
- -2.01%
- Variazione Mensile
- -2.24%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 4.54%
- Variazione Annuale
- -19.10%
20 settembre, sabato