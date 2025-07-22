Moedas / MLCO
MLCO: Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited - American Depositary Sha
9.55 USD 0.06 (0.63%)
Setor: Consumo cíclico de demanda Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do MLCO para hoje mudou para 0.63%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 9.47 e o mais alto foi 9.64.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited - American Depositary Sha. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
MLCO Notícias
- 3 Gaming Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio on Promising Industry Trends
- Melco Resorts Finance proposes new notes offering and tender offer
- Should Value Investors Buy Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (MLCO) Stock?
- Melco Resorts & Entertainment: It's All About Deleveraging (Rating Upgrade) (NASDAQ:MLCO)
- Melco Resorts & Entertainment stock price target raised by BofA
- Ride The Bulls: 5 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Market-Crushing Momentum
- Melco Resorts stock hits 52-week high at $10.08
- Boyd Gaming Corporation (BYD) Hits Fresh High: Is There Still Room to Run?
- Are Investors Undervaluing Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (MLCO) Right Now?
- Sri Lanka rolls the dice on casinos to power post-crisis tourism boom
- Melco Resorts & Entertainment stock hits 52-week high at $9.17
- Earnings call transcript: Melco Resorts Q2 2025 misses EPS forecast, stock rises
- Is Lindblad Expeditions (LIND) Outperforming Other Consumer Discretionary Stocks This Year?
- Are Investors Undervaluing Boyd Gaming (BYD) Right Now?
- New Strong Buy Stocks for August 18th
- Studio City International: The Underdog Of Macau’s Casino Rally (NYSE:MSC)
- Melco (MLCO) Q2 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates
- Melco Resorts (MLCO) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates
- Melco Resorts shares rise 4% as revenue tops estimates on Macau strength
- Melco Resorts & Entertainment earnings missed by $0.05, revenue topped estimates
- MGM Resorts (MGM) Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Melco Resorts (MLCO) is a Great Momentum Stock: Should You Buy?
- Longleaf Partners International Fund Q2 2025 Commentary
- Seaport downgrades MGM, lifts Macau casino forecasts as Las Vegas outlook weakens
Faixa diária
9.47 9.64
Faixa anual
4.55 10.15
- Fechamento anterior
- 9.49
- Open
- 9.48
- Bid
- 9.55
- Ask
- 9.85
- Low
- 9.47
- High
- 9.64
- Volume
- 401
- Mudança diária
- 0.63%
- Mudança mensal
- -2.65%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 79.85%
- Mudança anual
- 22.44%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh