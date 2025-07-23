クォートセクション
通貨 / MLCO
株に戻る

MLCO: Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited - American Depositary Sha

9.64 USD 0.15 (1.58%)
セクター: 消費者向けサイクル ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

MLCOの今日の為替レートは、1.58%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり9.47の安値と9.69の高値で取引されました。

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited - American Depositary Shaダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

全画面チャート
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

MLCO News

1日のレンジ
9.47 9.69
1年のレンジ
4.55 10.15
以前の終値
9.49
始値
9.48
買値
9.64
買値
9.94
安値
9.47
高値
9.69
出来高
4.228 K
1日の変化
1.58%
1ヶ月の変化
-1.73%
6ヶ月の変化
81.54%
1年の変化
23.59%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K