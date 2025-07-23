通貨 / MLCO
MLCO: Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited - American Depositary Sha
9.64 USD 0.15 (1.58%)
セクター: 消費者向けサイクル ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
MLCOの今日の為替レートは、1.58%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり9.47の安値と9.69の高値で取引されました。
Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited - American Depositary Shaダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
MLCO News
1日のレンジ
9.47 9.69
1年のレンジ
4.55 10.15
- 以前の終値
- 9.49
- 始値
- 9.48
- 買値
- 9.64
- 買値
- 9.94
- 安値
- 9.47
- 高値
- 9.69
- 出来高
- 4.228 K
- 1日の変化
- 1.58%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- -1.73%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 81.54%
- 1年の変化
- 23.59%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 416
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 539
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 25.5 K