MLCO: Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited - American Depositary Sha
9.49 USD 0.15 (1.56%)
Sector: Valores de Consumo Cíclico Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de MLCO de hoy ha cambiado un -1.56%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 9.43, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 9.66.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited - American Depositary Sha. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
Rango diario
9.43 9.66
Rango anual
4.55 10.15
- Cierres anteriores
- 9.64
- Open
- 9.66
- Bid
- 9.49
- Ask
- 9.79
- Low
- 9.43
- High
- 9.66
- Volumen
- 5.100 K
- Cambio diario
- -1.56%
- Cambio mensual
- -3.26%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- 78.72%
- Cambio anual
- 21.67%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 3.7
- Prev.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 7.6
- Prev.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 282 K
- Prev.
- 263 K
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 1.935 M
- Prev.
- 1.939 M
14:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- -0.2%
- Prev.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- Prev.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- $123.1 B
- Prev.
- $150.8 B