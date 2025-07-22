Dövizler / MLCO
MLCO: Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited - American Depositary Sha
9.59 USD 0.05 (0.52%)
Sektör: Tüketici - Döngüsel Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar
MLCO fiyatı bugün -0.52% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 9.57 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 9.74 aralığında işlem gördü.
Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited - American Depositary Sha hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.
MLCO haberleri
Günlük aralık
9.57 9.74
Yıllık aralık
4.55 10.15
- Önceki kapanış
- 9.64
- Açılış
- 9.74
- Satış
- 9.59
- Alış
- 9.89
- Düşük
- 9.57
- Yüksek
- 9.74
- Hacim
- 4.250 K
- Günlük değişim
- -0.52%
- Aylık değişim
- -2.24%
- 6 aylık değişim
- 80.60%
- Yıllık değişim
- 22.95%
21 Eylül, Pazar