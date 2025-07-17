货币 / MLCO
MLCO: Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited - American Depositary Sha
9.64 USD 0.08 (0.82%)
版块: 消费类周期性 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日MLCO汇率已更改-0.82%。当日，交易品种以低点9.54和高点9.76进行交易。
关注Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited - American Depositary Sha动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
MLCO新闻
日范围
9.54 9.76
年范围
4.55 10.15
- 前一天收盘价
- 9.72
- 开盘价
- 9.72
- 卖价
- 9.64
- 买价
- 9.94
- 最低价
- 9.54
- 最高价
- 9.76
- 交易量
- 4.486 K
- 日变化
- -0.82%
- 月变化
- -1.73%
- 6个月变化
- 81.54%
- 年变化
- 23.59%
