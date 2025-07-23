Valute / MLCO
- Panoramica
- Azioni
- Valute
- Criptovalute
- Metalli
- Indici
- Commodities
MLCO: Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited - American Depositary Sha
9.59 USD 0.05 (0.52%)
Settore: Beni di Consumo Ciclici Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio MLCO ha avuto una variazione del -0.52% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 9.57 e ad un massimo di 9.74.
Segui le dinamiche di Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited - American Depositary Sha. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
MLCO News
- 3 Gaming Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio on Promising Industry Trends
- Melco Resorts Finance propone nuova offerta di note e offerta di riacquisto
- Melco Resorts Finance proposes new notes offering and tender offer
- Should Value Investors Buy Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (MLCO) Stock?
- Melco Resorts & Entertainment: It's All About Deleveraging (Rating Upgrade) (NASDAQ:MLCO)
- Melco Resorts & Entertainment stock price target raised by BofA
- Ride The Bulls: 5 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Market-Crushing Momentum
- Melco Resorts stock hits 52-week high at $10.08
- Boyd Gaming Corporation (BYD) Hits Fresh High: Is There Still Room to Run?
- Are Investors Undervaluing Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (MLCO) Right Now?
- Sri Lanka rolls the dice on casinos to power post-crisis tourism boom
- Melco Resorts & Entertainment stock hits 52-week high at $9.17
- Earnings call transcript: Melco Resorts Q2 2025 misses EPS forecast, stock rises
- Is Lindblad Expeditions (LIND) Outperforming Other Consumer Discretionary Stocks This Year?
- Are Investors Undervaluing Boyd Gaming (BYD) Right Now?
- New Strong Buy Stocks for August 18th
- Studio City International: The Underdog Of Macau’s Casino Rally (NYSE:MSC)
- Melco (MLCO) Q2 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates
- Melco Resorts (MLCO) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates
- Melco Resorts shares rise 4% as revenue tops estimates on Macau strength
- Melco Resorts & Entertainment earnings missed by $0.05, revenue topped estimates
- MGM Resorts (MGM) Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Melco Resorts (MLCO) is a Great Momentum Stock: Should You Buy?
- Longleaf Partners International Fund Q2 2025 Commentary
Intervallo Giornaliero
9.57 9.74
Intervallo Annuale
4.55 10.15
- Chiusura Precedente
- 9.64
- Apertura
- 9.74
- Bid
- 9.59
- Ask
- 9.89
- Minimo
- 9.57
- Massimo
- 9.74
- Volume
- 4.250 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -0.52%
- Variazione Mensile
- -2.24%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 80.60%
- Variazione Annuale
- 22.95%
20 settembre, sabato