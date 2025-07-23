QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / MLCO
MLCO: Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited - American Depositary Sha

9.59 USD 0.05 (0.52%)
Settore: Beni di Consumo Ciclici Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio MLCO ha avuto una variazione del -0.52% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 9.57 e ad un massimo di 9.74.

Segui le dinamiche di Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited - American Depositary Sha. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
9.57 9.74
Intervallo Annuale
4.55 10.15
Chiusura Precedente
9.64
Apertura
9.74
Bid
9.59
Ask
9.89
Minimo
9.57
Massimo
9.74
Volume
4.250 K
Variazione giornaliera
-0.52%
Variazione Mensile
-2.24%
Variazione Semestrale
80.60%
Variazione Annuale
22.95%
20 settembre, sabato