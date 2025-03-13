Moedas / JYNT
- Visão do mercado
- Ações
- Moedas
- Criptomoedas
- Metais
- Índices
- Mercadorias
JYNT: The Joint Corp
10.20 USD 0.18 (1.80%)
Setor: Cuidados de saúde Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do JYNT para hoje mudou para 1.80%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 9.97 e o mais alto foi 10.21.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas The Joint Corp. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
JYNT Notícias
- Do Options Traders Know Something About The Joint Stock We Don't?
- Joint Corp finalizes separation agreement with former CFO Singleton
- Do Options Traders Know Something About JYNT Stock We Don't?
- The Joint Corp. (JYNT) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- The Joint Corp. 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NASDAQ:JYNT)
- The Joint Corp Q2 2025 slides: Refranchising accelerates as EBITDA jumps 52%
- The Joint Corp. (JYNT) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
- The Joint Corp earnings beat by $0.05, revenue fell short of estimates
- Cigna (CI) Surpasses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Molina (MOH) Q2 Earnings Miss Estimates
- The Joint stock price target lowered to $16 at Lake Street Capital
- The Joint sells 31 corporate clinics to largest franchisee
- The Joint Corp names Scott Bowman as new CFO
- The Joint Corp at 25th Annual Consumer Growth Conference: Strategic Shift to Franchising
- The Joint Corp stock surges on repurchase plan
- The Joint Corp. authorizes $5 million stock buyback
- The Joint Corp. expands board with new director appointment
- The Joint Corp. appoints new director for growth strategy
- The Joint Corp. 2024 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NASDAQ:JYNT)
- The Joint Corp. (JYNT) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
Faixa diária
9.97 10.21
Faixa anual
9.58 13.46
- Fechamento anterior
- 10.02
- Open
- 9.97
- Bid
- 10.20
- Ask
- 10.50
- Low
- 9.97
- High
- 10.21
- Volume
- 37
- Mudança diária
- 1.80%
- Mudança mensal
- -4.32%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- -18.40%
- Mudança anual
- -9.33%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
- 1.734%
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh