货币 / JYNT
JYNT: The Joint Corp
10.01 USD 0.01 (0.10%)
版块: 医疗保健 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日JYNT汇率已更改0.10%。当日，交易品种以低点9.90和高点10.16进行交易。
关注The Joint Corp动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
JYNT新闻
- Joint Corp finalizes separation agreement with former CFO Singleton
- Do Options Traders Know Something About JYNT Stock We Don't?
- The Joint Corp. (JYNT) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- The Joint Corp. 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NASDAQ:JYNT)
- The Joint Corp Q2 2025 slides: Refranchising accelerates as EBITDA jumps 52%
- The Joint Corp. (JYNT) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
- The Joint Corp earnings beat by $0.05, revenue fell short of estimates
- Cigna (CI) Surpasses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Molina (MOH) Q2 Earnings Miss Estimates
- The Joint stock price target lowered to $16 at Lake Street Capital
- The Joint sells 31 corporate clinics to largest franchisee
- The Joint Corp names Scott Bowman as new CFO
- The Joint Corp at 25th Annual Consumer Growth Conference: Strategic Shift to Franchising
- The Joint Corp stock surges on repurchase plan
- The Joint Corp. authorizes $5 million stock buyback
- The Joint Corp. expands board with new director appointment
- The Joint Corp. appoints new director for growth strategy
- The Joint Corp. 2024 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NASDAQ:JYNT)
- The Joint Corp. (JYNT) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
日范围
9.90 10.16
年范围
9.58 13.46
- 前一天收盘价
- 10.00
- 开盘价
- 9.97
- 卖价
- 10.01
- 买价
- 10.31
- 最低价
- 9.90
- 最高价
- 10.16
- 交易量
- 215
- 日变化
- 0.10%
- 月变化
- -6.10%
- 6个月变化
- -19.92%
- 年变化
- -11.02%
17 九月, 星期三
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.307 M
- 预测值
- 1.322 M
- 前值
- 1.429 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.312 M
- 预测值
- 1.394 M
- 前值
- 1.362 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- -8.5%
- 预测值
- -6.4%
- 前值
- 3.4%
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -9.285 M
- 预测值
- -1.708 M
- 前值
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -0.296 M
- 预测值
- 0.154 M
- 前值
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
- 4.25%
- 预测值
- 前值
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值