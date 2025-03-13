Valute / JYNT
JYNT: The Joint Corp
9.96 USD 0.30 (2.92%)
Settore: Salute Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio JYNT ha avuto una variazione del -2.92% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 9.93 e ad un massimo di 10.26.
Segui le dinamiche di The Joint Corp. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
9.93 10.26
Intervallo Annuale
9.58 13.46
- Chiusura Precedente
- 10.26
- Apertura
- 10.26
- Bid
- 9.96
- Ask
- 10.26
- Minimo
- 9.93
- Massimo
- 10.26
- Volume
- 535
- Variazione giornaliera
- -2.92%
- Variazione Mensile
- -6.57%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -20.32%
- Variazione Annuale
- -11.47%
