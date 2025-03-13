QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / JYNT
Tornare a Azioni

JYNT: The Joint Corp

9.96 USD 0.30 (2.92%)
Settore: Salute Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio JYNT ha avuto una variazione del -2.92% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 9.93 e ad un massimo di 10.26.

Segui le dinamiche di The Joint Corp. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Grafico a schermo intero
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

JYNT News

Intervallo Giornaliero
9.93 10.26
Intervallo Annuale
9.58 13.46
Chiusura Precedente
10.26
Apertura
10.26
Bid
9.96
Ask
10.26
Minimo
9.93
Massimo
10.26
Volume
535
Variazione giornaliera
-2.92%
Variazione Mensile
-6.57%
Variazione Semestrale
-20.32%
Variazione Annuale
-11.47%
21 settembre, domenica