Currencies / JYNT
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
JYNT: The Joint Corp
10.00 USD 0.02 (0.20%)
Sector: Healthcare Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
JYNT exchange rate has changed by 0.20% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 9.85 and at a high of 10.02.
Follow The Joint Corp dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
JYNT News
- Joint Corp finalizes separation agreement with former CFO Singleton
- Do Options Traders Know Something About JYNT Stock We Don't?
- The Joint Corp. (JYNT) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- The Joint Corp. 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NASDAQ:JYNT)
- The Joint Corp Q2 2025 slides: Refranchising accelerates as EBITDA jumps 52%
- The Joint Corp. (JYNT) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
- The Joint Corp earnings beat by $0.05, revenue fell short of estimates
- Cigna (CI) Surpasses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Molina (MOH) Q2 Earnings Miss Estimates
- The Joint stock price target lowered to $16 at Lake Street Capital
- The Joint sells 31 corporate clinics to largest franchisee
- The Joint Corp names Scott Bowman as new CFO
- The Joint Corp at 25th Annual Consumer Growth Conference: Strategic Shift to Franchising
- The Joint Corp stock surges on repurchase plan
- The Joint Corp. authorizes $5 million stock buyback
- The Joint Corp. expands board with new director appointment
- The Joint Corp. appoints new director for growth strategy
- The Joint Corp. 2024 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NASDAQ:JYNT)
- The Joint Corp. (JYNT) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
Daily Range
9.85 10.02
Year Range
9.58 13.46
- Previous Close
- 9.98
- Open
- 9.93
- Bid
- 10.00
- Ask
- 10.30
- Low
- 9.85
- High
- 10.02
- Volume
- 214
- Daily Change
- 0.20%
- Month Change
- -6.19%
- 6 Months Change
- -20.00%
- Year Change
- -11.11%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%