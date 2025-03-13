クォートセクション
通貨 / JYNT
JYNT: The Joint Corp

10.26 USD 0.24 (2.40%)
セクター: ヘルスケア ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

JYNTの今日の為替レートは、2.40%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり9.97の安値と10.26の高値で取引されました。

The Joint Corpダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
9.97 10.26
1年のレンジ
9.58 13.46
以前の終値
10.02
始値
10.04
買値
10.26
買値
10.56
安値
9.97
高値
10.26
出来高
86
1日の変化
2.40%
1ヶ月の変化
-3.75%
6ヶ月の変化
-17.92%
1年の変化
-8.80%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K