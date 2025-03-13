通貨 / JYNT
- 概要
- 株
- 通貨
- 暗号通貨
- 金属
- 指数
- コモディティ
JYNT: The Joint Corp
10.26 USD 0.24 (2.40%)
セクター: ヘルスケア ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
JYNTの今日の為替レートは、2.40%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり9.97の安値と10.26の高値で取引されました。
The Joint Corpダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
JYNT News
- Do Options Traders Know Something About The Joint Stock We Don't?
- Joint Corp finalizes separation agreement with former CFO Singleton
- Do Options Traders Know Something About JYNT Stock We Don't?
- The Joint Corp. (JYNT) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- The Joint Corp. 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NASDAQ:JYNT)
- The Joint Corp Q2 2025 slides: Refranchising accelerates as EBITDA jumps 52%
- The Joint Corp. (JYNT) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
- The Joint Corp earnings beat by $0.05, revenue fell short of estimates
- Cigna (CI) Surpasses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Molina (MOH) Q2 Earnings Miss Estimates
- The Joint stock price target lowered to $16 at Lake Street Capital
- The Joint sells 31 corporate clinics to largest franchisee
- The Joint Corp names Scott Bowman as new CFO
- The Joint Corp at 25th Annual Consumer Growth Conference: Strategic Shift to Franchising
- The Joint Corp stock surges on repurchase plan
- The Joint Corp. authorizes $5 million stock buyback
- The Joint Corp. expands board with new director appointment
- The Joint Corp. appoints new director for growth strategy
- The Joint Corp. 2024 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NASDAQ:JYNT)
- The Joint Corp. (JYNT) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
1日のレンジ
9.97 10.26
1年のレンジ
9.58 13.46
- 以前の終値
- 10.02
- 始値
- 10.04
- 買値
- 10.26
- 買値
- 10.56
- 安値
- 9.97
- 高値
- 10.26
- 出来高
- 86
- 1日の変化
- 2.40%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- -3.75%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- -17.92%
- 1年の変化
- -8.80%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 416
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 539
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 25.5 K