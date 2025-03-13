시세섹션
통화 / JYNT
주식로 돌아가기

JYNT: The Joint Corp

9.96 USD 0.30 (2.92%)
부문: 헬스케어 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar

JYNT 환율이 오늘 -2.92%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 9.93이고 고가는 10.26이었습니다.

The Joint Corp 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.

전체 화면 채팅
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

JYNT News

일일 변동 비율
9.93 10.26
년간 변동
9.58 13.46
이전 종가
10.26
시가
10.26
Bid
9.96
Ask
10.26
저가
9.93
고가
10.26
볼륨
535
일일 변동
-2.92%
월 변동
-6.57%
6개월 변동
-20.32%
년간 변동율
-11.47%
20 9월, 토요일