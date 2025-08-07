Moedas / IYW
IYW: iShares U.S. Technology ETF
192.20 USD 3.05 (1.61%)
Setor: Finanças Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do IYW para hoje mudou para 1.61%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 190.72 e o mais alto foi 192.71.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas iShares U.S. Technology ETF. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
IYW Notícias
Faixa diária
190.72 192.71
Faixa anual
117.56 192.71
- Fechamento anterior
- 189.15
- Open
- 191.47
- Bid
- 192.20
- Ask
- 192.50
- Low
- 190.72
- High
- 192.71
- Volume
- 3.458 K
- Mudança diária
- 1.61%
- Mudança mensal
- 7.80%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 37.43%
- Mudança anual
- 27.00%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
- 1.734%
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
- $49.2 bilh
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $151.0 bilh