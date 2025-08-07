Valute / IYW
IYW: iShares U.S. Technology ETF
194.28 USD 2.08 (1.08%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio IYW ha avuto una variazione del 1.08% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 192.43 e ad un massimo di 194.37.
Segui le dinamiche di iShares U.S. Technology ETF. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
IYW News
Intervallo Giornaliero
192.43 194.37
Intervallo Annuale
117.56 194.37
- Chiusura Precedente
- 192.20
- Apertura
- 192.82
- Bid
- 194.28
- Ask
- 194.58
- Minimo
- 192.43
- Massimo
- 194.37
- Volume
- 2.589 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- 1.08%
- Variazione Mensile
- 8.96%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 38.92%
- Variazione Annuale
- 28.37%
21 settembre, domenica