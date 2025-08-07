货币 / IYW
IYW: iShares U.S. Technology ETF
189.15 USD 0.89 (0.47%)
版块: 金融 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日IYW汇率已更改-0.47%。当日，交易品种以低点187.26和高点189.96进行交易。
关注iShares U.S. Technology ETF动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
IYW新闻
- Pain or Gain Ahead of Apple? ETFs in Focus
- Apple Falls After iPhone 17 Launch: What Lies Ahead for ETFs?
- XLK: No Reason To Sell A Stake In Tech, More Gains Are Ahead (NYSEARCA:XLK)
- IYW: Technology And The P/E Barrier (Downgrade) (NYSEARCA:IYW)
- Key Takeaways From Equity Earnings Calls: Q2 2025
- Active Managers Aren’t Chasing The Tech Rally
- Should You Bet on Apple-Heavy ETFs Now?
- CHAT: A High-Risk, Speculative Buy On The AI Infrastructure Supercycle (NYSEARCA:CHAT)
- Keeping Cool In Volatile Markets: The Upside Of Defensive Equity Strategies
- Why Equity Markets Keep Trending Higher Despite Ongoing Uncertainty
- Apple-Google Likely Tie-Up for Siri Revamp Puts These ETFs in Focus
- The U.S. Economy Has Become Significantly Less Cyclical
- BDJ: This Fund Provides Diversification Benefits Along With A High Yield
- ETV: Decent Price Right Now, But Not As Diversified As I Would Like
- The Strategy Shift In The Markets As Tech Stock Rally Takes A Pause
- PTF: Technology Dashboard For August
- Barbell Portfolios For Fall Volatility
- U.S. Investor Risk Aversion Returns, Expectations Of Losses Deepen In August
- Institutional clients power near-record week of equities buying: BofA
- Should You Invest in the iShares U.S. Technology ETF (IYW)?
- July Market Recap: Positioning For AI Demand And Policy Uncertainty
- Retail Investors Boost U.S. Equity Buying, Institutions Slow Stock Selling In July
- Is It Too Late To Buy Technology?
- ETFs Set to Benefit from Apple's $100B U.S. Bet
日范围
187.26 189.96
年范围
117.56 191.03
- 前一天收盘价
- 190.04
- 开盘价
- 189.89
- 卖价
- 189.15
- 买价
- 189.45
- 最低价
- 187.26
- 最高价
- 189.96
- 交易量
- 3.333 K
- 日变化
- -0.47%
- 月变化
- 6.09%
- 6个月变化
- 35.25%
- 年变化
- 24.98%
