통화 / IYW
IYW: iShares U.S. Technology ETF
194.28 USD 2.08 (1.08%)
부문: 금융 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
IYW 환율이 오늘 1.08%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 192.43이고 고가는 194.37이었습니다.
iShares U.S. Technology ETF 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
IYW News
일일 변동 비율
192.43 194.37
년간 변동
117.56 194.37
- 이전 종가
- 192.20
- 시가
- 192.82
- Bid
- 194.28
- Ask
- 194.58
- 저가
- 192.43
- 고가
- 194.37
- 볼륨
- 2.589 K
- 일일 변동
- 1.08%
- 월 변동
- 8.96%
- 6개월 변동
- 38.92%
- 년간 변동율
- 28.37%
20 9월, 토요일