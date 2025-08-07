시세섹션
통화 / IYW
주식로 돌아가기

IYW: iShares U.S. Technology ETF

194.28 USD 2.08 (1.08%)
부문: 금융 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar

IYW 환율이 오늘 1.08%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 192.43이고 고가는 194.37이었습니다.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.

전체 화면 채팅
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

IYW News

일일 변동 비율
192.43 194.37
년간 변동
117.56 194.37
이전 종가
192.20
시가
192.82
Bid
194.28
Ask
194.58
저가
192.43
고가
194.37
볼륨
2.589 K
일일 변동
1.08%
월 변동
8.96%
6개월 변동
38.92%
년간 변동율
28.37%
20 9월, 토요일