IYW: iShares U.S. Technology ETF
193.61 USD 1.41 (0.73%)
Sektor: Finanzen Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von IYW hat sich für heute um 0.73% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 192.51 bis zu einem Hoch von 193.69 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die iShares U.S. Technology ETF-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
Tagesspanne
192.51 193.69
Jahresspanne
117.56 193.69
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 192.20
- Eröffnung
- 192.55
- Bid
- 193.61
- Ask
- 193.91
- Tief
- 192.51
- Hoch
- 193.69
- Volumen
- 844
- Tagesänderung
- 0.73%
- Monatsänderung
- 8.59%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- 38.44%
- Jahresänderung
- 27.93%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
- Akt
- 418
- Erw
- Vorh
- 416
17:00
USD
- Akt
- 542
- Erw
- Vorh
- 539
19:30
USD
- Akt
- 266.4 K
- Erw
- Vorh
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
- 98.7 K
- Erw
- Vorh
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
- -225.1 K
- Erw
- Vorh
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
- 17.8 K
- Erw
- Vorh
- 25.5 K