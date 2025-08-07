QuotesSections
IYW: iShares U.S. Technology ETF

190.04 USD 0.62 (0.33%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

IYW exchange rate has changed by -0.33% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 189.71 and at a high of 191.03.

Follow iShares U.S. Technology ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Daily Range
189.71 191.03
Year Range
117.56 191.03
Previous Close
190.66
Open
191.03
Bid
190.04
Ask
190.34
Low
189.71
High
191.03
Volume
8.458 K
Daily Change
-0.33%
Month Change
6.58%
6 Months Change
35.89%
Year Change
25.57%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
Housing Starts
Act
Fcst
1.322 M
Prev
1.428 M
12:30
USD
Building Permits
Act
Fcst
1.394 M
Prev
1.354 M
12:30
USD
Housing Starts m/m
Act
Fcst
-6.4%
Prev
5.2%
14:30
USD
EIA Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
-1.708 M
Prev
3.939 M
14:30
USD
EIA Cushing Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
0.154 M
Prev
-0.365 M
18:00
USD
FOMC Statement
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
FOMC Economic Projections
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
Fed Interest Rate Decision
Act
Fcst
Prev
4.50%
18:30
USD
FOMC Press Conference
Act
Fcst
Prev