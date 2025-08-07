CotizacionesSecciones
IYW: iShares U.S. Technology ETF

189.15 USD 0.89 (0.47%)
Sector: Finanzas Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar

El tipo de cambio de IYW de hoy ha cambiado un -0.47%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 187.26, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 189.96.

Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas iShares U.S. Technology ETF. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.

Rango diario
187.26 189.96
Rango anual
117.56 191.03
Cierres anteriores
190.04
Open
189.89
Bid
189.15
Ask
189.45
Low
187.26
High
189.96
Volumen
3.333 K
Cambio diario
-0.47%
Cambio mensual
6.09%
Cambio a 6 meses
35.25%
Cambio anual
24.98%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
Índice Manufacturero de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
3.7
Prev.
-0.3
12:30
USD
Índice de Ocupación Laboral de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
7.6
Prev.
5.9
12:30
USD
Peticiones Iniciales del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
282 K
Prev.
263 K
12:30
USD
Peticiones Continuas del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
1.935 M
Prev.
1.939 M
14:00
USD
Índice de Liderazgo Económico de la CB
Act.
Pronós.
-0.2%
Prev.
-0.1%
17:00
USD
Subasta de TIPS a 10 Años
Act.
Pronós.
Prev.
1.985%
20:00
USD
Transacciones Netas a Largo Plazo TIC
Act.
Pronós.
$​123.1 B
Prev.
$​150.8 B