IYW: iShares U.S. Technology ETF
189.15 USD 0.89 (0.47%)
Sector: Finanzas Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de IYW de hoy ha cambiado un -0.47%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 187.26, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 189.96.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas iShares U.S. Technology ETF. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Rango diario
187.26 189.96
Rango anual
117.56 191.03
- Cierres anteriores
- 190.04
- Open
- 189.89
- Bid
- 189.15
- Ask
- 189.45
- Low
- 187.26
- High
- 189.96
- Volumen
- 3.333 K
- Cambio diario
- -0.47%
- Cambio mensual
- 6.09%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- 35.25%
- Cambio anual
- 24.98%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 3.7
- Prev.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 7.6
- Prev.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 282 K
- Prev.
- 263 K
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 1.935 M
- Prev.
- 1.939 M
14:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- -0.2%
- Prev.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- Prev.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- $123.1 B
- Prev.
- $150.8 B