IYW: iShares U.S. Technology ETF
192.20 USD 3.05 (1.61%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
IYWの今日の為替レートは、1.61%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり190.72の安値と192.71の高値で取引されました。
iShares U.S. Technology ETFダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
IYW News
1日のレンジ
190.72 192.71
1年のレンジ
117.56 192.71
- 以前の終値
- 189.15
- 始値
- 191.47
- 買値
- 192.20
- 買値
- 192.50
- 安値
- 190.72
- 高値
- 192.71
- 出来高
- 3.458 K
- 1日の変化
- 1.61%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 7.80%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 37.43%
- 1年の変化
- 27.00%
