通貨 / IYW
IYW: iShares U.S. Technology ETF

192.20 USD 3.05 (1.61%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

IYWの今日の為替レートは、1.61%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり190.72の安値と192.71の高値で取引されました。

iShares U.S. Technology ETFダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
190.72 192.71
1年のレンジ
117.56 192.71
以前の終値
189.15
始値
191.47
買値
192.20
買値
192.50
安値
190.72
高値
192.71
出来高
3.458 K
1日の変化
1.61%
1ヶ月の変化
7.80%
6ヶ月の変化
37.43%
1年の変化
27.00%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K