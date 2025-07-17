Moedas / INVZ
- Visão do mercado
- Ações
- Moedas
- Criptomoedas
- Metais
- Índices
- Mercadorias
INVZ: Innoviz Technologies Ltd
1.91 USD 0.18 (10.40%)
Setor: Consumo cíclico de demanda Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do INVZ para hoje mudou para 10.40%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 1.73 e o mais alto foi 1.92.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Innoviz Technologies Ltd. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
INVZ Notícias
- AEVA's Eve 1V: A Tiny Sensor With Outsized Impact on Output
- Rapport Therapeutics, Planet Labs, QuantumScape, EchoStar And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Monday - AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP), ASE Technology Holding Co (NYSE:ASX)
- Major commercial vehicle OEM selects Innoviz for L4 autonomous trucks
- Western LiDAR Quarterly Insights – Q2 2025 Summary
- Innoviz, Cron AI and D2 partner to deploy LiDAR at Atlanta intersections
- Innoviz: New Ride-Sharing Service Rollout Provides Possible Upside Catalyst (NASDAQ:INVZ)
- Empery Digital, Riskified And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Monday's Pre-Market Session - BitMine Immersion Techs (AMEX:BMNR), Empery Digital (NASDAQ:EMPD)
- Innoviz Technologies Stock Is Tumbling Today: What's Going On? - Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ)
- Innoviz Q2 Revenue Surges on OEM Wins
- Innoviz (INVZ) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (INVZ) Reports Q2 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates
- Why Sapiens International Shares Are Trading Higher By Around 44%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - ProFrac Holding (NASDAQ:ACDC)
- Innoviz Technologies earnings matched, revenue fell short of estimates
- Luminar Technologies, Inc. (LAZR) Reports Q2 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates
- Cisco, Brinker, Performance Food to report earnings Wednesday
- Westport Innovations (WPRT) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
- Will AEVA's $50M LG Alliance Fast-Track Multi-Sector Growth?
- Ouster Is Laser-Focused On Being The Eyes Of Physical AI. CEO Touts Lidar's Expanding Reach.
- American Axle & Manufacturing (AXL) Surpasses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Ouster: Plenty To Like, But Not Enough To Buy Right Now (NASDAQ:OUST)
- Can AEVA's 4D Push Outpace INVZ's Automotive LiDAR Wins?
- Innoviz LiDAR now compatible with NVIDIA Jetson Orin platform
- AEVA's Big LiDAR Bet: Is Mass Production Its Game Changer?
- Innoviz: High-Risk Mobileye Derivative (NASDAQ:INVZ)
Faixa diária
1.73 1.92
Faixa anual
0.45 3.14
- Fechamento anterior
- 1.73
- Open
- 1.75
- Bid
- 1.91
- Ask
- 2.21
- Low
- 1.73
- High
- 1.92
- Volume
- 2.269 K
- Mudança diária
- 10.40%
- Mudança mensal
- 18.63%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 193.85%
- Mudança anual
- 127.38%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
- 1.734%
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh