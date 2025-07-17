Valute / INVZ
INVZ: Innoviz Technologies Ltd
1.99 USD 0.02 (1.02%)
Settore: Beni di Consumo Ciclici Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio INVZ ha avuto una variazione del 1.02% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 1.95 e ad un massimo di 2.09.
Segui le dinamiche di Innoviz Technologies Ltd. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
1.95 2.09
Intervallo Annuale
0.45 3.14
- Chiusura Precedente
- 1.97
- Apertura
- 1.97
- Bid
- 1.99
- Ask
- 2.29
- Minimo
- 1.95
- Massimo
- 2.09
- Volume
- 6.761 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- 1.02%
- Variazione Mensile
- 23.60%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 206.15%
- Variazione Annuale
- 136.90%
21 settembre, domenica