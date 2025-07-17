QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / INVZ
Tornare a Azioni

INVZ: Innoviz Technologies Ltd

1.99 USD 0.02 (1.02%)
Settore: Beni di Consumo Ciclici Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio INVZ ha avuto una variazione del 1.02% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 1.95 e ad un massimo di 2.09.

Segui le dinamiche di Innoviz Technologies Ltd. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Grafico a schermo intero
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

INVZ News

Intervallo Giornaliero
1.95 2.09
Intervallo Annuale
0.45 3.14
Chiusura Precedente
1.97
Apertura
1.97
Bid
1.99
Ask
2.29
Minimo
1.95
Massimo
2.09
Volume
6.761 K
Variazione giornaliera
1.02%
Variazione Mensile
23.60%
Variazione Semestrale
206.15%
Variazione Annuale
136.90%
21 settembre, domenica