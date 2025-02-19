Moedas / INTF
- Visão do mercado
- Ações
- Moedas
- Criptomoedas
- Metais
- Índices
- Mercadorias
INTF: iShares International Equity Factor ETF
36.00 USD 0.08 (0.22%)
Setor: Finanças Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do INTF para hoje mudou para 0.22%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 35.84 e o mais alto foi 36.07.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas iShares International Equity Factor ETF. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
INTF Notícias
- Is iShares International Equity Factor ETF (INTF) a Strong ETF Right Now?
- INTF: International ETF With An Edge Over The Benchmark (NYSEARCA:INTF)
- Fitting The Puzzle Pieces Together
- Dollar Weakness Boosts International Appeal
- 'Rest Of World' Equities Finally Break Out
- Global Wealth Research - Quarterly Report: July 2025
- Global Leading Indicators, June 2025 - What Tariffs?
- Markets Toast A Half Point Gain On Trade Chill
- Oil Moves On Middle East Tensions, But Other Markets Stay The Course
- TOUS: An International ETF To Diversify Away From The U.S.
- Weekly Market Pulse: Time Out
- Navigating The New Tariff Landscape
- From Epicenter To Aftermath: Preparing For The Economic Impact Of Trump's Tariffs
- Will High Tariffs Push The U.S. Into Recession?
- The Storm Before The Calm
- How Investors Should Approach Sweeping U.S. Tariffs, Global Fallout
- Stocks Are Falling, Gold Is Surging… What Should You Do?
- Asset Allocation: What To Consider In Volatile Markets
- Exploring New Trade Deals Amid Rising Protectionism
- Soaring Services Trade: Why Service Trade Barriers Are A Potential Retaliation Tool
- 3 Things - State Of The Markets
- How Deep Is Your Non-U.S. Love
Faixa diária
35.84 36.07
Faixa anual
27.33 36.23
- Fechamento anterior
- 35.92
- Open
- 35.89
- Bid
- 36.00
- Ask
- 36.30
- Low
- 35.84
- High
- 36.07
- Volume
- 494
- Mudança diária
- 0.22%
- Mudança mensal
- 3.42%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 16.73%
- Mudança anual
- 14.61%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
- 1.734%
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
- $49.2 bilh
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $151.0 bilh