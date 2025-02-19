QuotesSections
INTF: iShares International Equity Factor ETF

36.11 USD 0.08 (0.22%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

INTF exchange rate has changed by -0.22% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 35.96 and at a high of 36.17.

Follow iShares International Equity Factor ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Daily Range
35.96 36.17
Year Range
27.33 36.23
Previous Close
36.19
Open
36.13
Bid
36.11
Ask
36.41
Low
35.96
High
36.17
Volume
777
Daily Change
-0.22%
Month Change
3.73%
6 Months Change
17.09%
Year Change
14.96%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
Housing Starts
Act
Fcst
1.322 M
Prev
1.428 M
12:30
USD
Building Permits
Act
Fcst
1.394 M
Prev
1.354 M
12:30
USD
Housing Starts m/m
Act
Fcst
-6.4%
Prev
5.2%
14:30
USD
EIA Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
-1.708 M
Prev
3.939 M
14:30
USD
EIA Cushing Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
0.154 M
Prev
-0.365 M
18:00
USD
FOMC Statement
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
FOMC Economic Projections
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
Fed Interest Rate Decision
Act
Fcst
Prev
4.50%
18:30
USD
FOMC Press Conference
Act
Fcst
Prev