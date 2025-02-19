CotationsSections
INTF: iShares International Equity Factor ETF

35.85 USD 0.15 (0.42%)
Secteur: Financier Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar

Le taux de change de INTF a changé de -0.42% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 35.80 et à un maximum de 35.90.

Suivez la dynamique iShares International Equity Factor ETF. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.

  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

Range quotidien
35.80 35.90
Range Annuel
27.33 36.23
Clôture Précédente
36.00
Ouverture
35.88
Bid
35.85
Ask
36.15
Plus Bas
35.80
Plus Haut
35.90
Volume
166
Changement quotidien
-0.42%
Changement Mensuel
2.99%
Changement à 6 Mois
16.25%
Changement Annuel
14.14%
20 septembre, samedi