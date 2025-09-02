Moedas / INCY
INCY: Incyte Corporation
85.08 USD 0.28 (0.33%)
Setor: Cuidados de saúde Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do INCY para hoje mudou para 0.33%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 84.50 e o mais alto foi 85.16.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Incyte Corporation. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
84.50 85.16
Faixa anual
53.56 87.99
- Fechamento anterior
- 84.80
- Open
- 84.70
- Bid
- 85.08
- Ask
- 85.38
- Low
- 84.50
- High
- 85.16
- Volume
- 171
- Mudança diária
- 0.33%
- Mudança mensal
- 0.13%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 40.21%
- Mudança anual
- 27.61%
