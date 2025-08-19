QuotesSections
Currencies / INCY
Back to US Stock Market

INCY: Incyte Corporation

83.87 USD 0.73 (0.88%)
Sector: Healthcare Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

INCY exchange rate has changed by 0.88% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 83.15 and at a high of 84.58.

Follow Incyte Corporation dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Full Screen Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

INCY News

Daily Range
83.15 84.58
Year Range
53.56 87.99
Previous Close
83.14
Open
83.15
Bid
83.87
Ask
84.17
Low
83.15
High
84.58
Volume
1.860 K
Daily Change
0.88%
Month Change
-1.29%
6 Months Change
38.22%
Year Change
25.80%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
4.613%
Fcst
Prev
4.876%