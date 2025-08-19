Currencies / INCY
INCY: Incyte Corporation
83.87 USD 0.73 (0.88%)
Sector: Healthcare Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
INCY exchange rate has changed by 0.88% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 83.15 and at a high of 84.58.
Follow Incyte Corporation dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
INCY News
Daily Range
83.15 84.58
Year Range
53.56 87.99
- Previous Close
- 83.14
- Open
- 83.15
- Bid
- 83.87
- Ask
- 84.17
- Low
- 83.15
- High
- 84.58
- Volume
- 1.860 K
- Daily Change
- 0.88%
- Month Change
- -1.29%
- 6 Months Change
- 38.22%
- Year Change
- 25.80%
