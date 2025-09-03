Valute / INCY
INCY: Incyte Corporation
86.53 USD 0.53 (0.62%)
Settore: Salute Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio INCY ha avuto una variazione del 0.62% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 85.31 e ad un massimo di 86.80.
Segui le dinamiche di Incyte Corporation. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
85.31 86.80
Intervallo Annuale
53.56 87.99
- Chiusura Precedente
- 86.00
- Apertura
- 85.86
- Bid
- 86.53
- Ask
- 86.83
- Minimo
- 85.31
- Massimo
- 86.80
- Volume
- 4.244 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- 0.62%
- Variazione Mensile
- 1.84%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 42.60%
- Variazione Annuale
- 29.79%
20 settembre, sabato