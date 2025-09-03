QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / INCY
INCY: Incyte Corporation

86.53 USD 0.53 (0.62%)
Settore: Salute Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio INCY ha avuto una variazione del 0.62% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 85.31 e ad un massimo di 86.80.

Segui le dinamiche di Incyte Corporation. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
85.31 86.80
Intervallo Annuale
53.56 87.99
Chiusura Precedente
86.00
Apertura
85.86
Bid
86.53
Ask
86.83
Minimo
85.31
Massimo
86.80
Volume
4.244 K
Variazione giornaliera
0.62%
Variazione Mensile
1.84%
Variazione Semestrale
42.60%
Variazione Annuale
29.79%
