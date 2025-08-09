Moedas / CW
- Visão do mercado
- Ações
- Moedas
- Criptomoedas
- Metais
- Índices
- Mercadorias
CW: Curtiss-Wright Corporation
501.67 USD 4.01 (0.81%)
Setor: Indústria Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do CW para hoje mudou para 0.81%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 498.89 e o mais alto foi 512.53.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Curtiss-Wright Corporation. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
CW Notícias
- Ações da Curtiss-Wright atingem máxima histórica de US$ 518,0
- Curtiss-Wright stock hits all-time high at 518.0 USD
- If You Hold XRP, Analyst Says To Strap In; Here’s Why
- Curtiss-Wright Rewards Shareholders with $200M Repurchase Program Boost
- Curtiss-Wright (CW) Upgraded to Buy: What Does It Mean for the Stock?
- Curtiss-Wright Corporation (CW) Morgan Stanley's 13th Annual Laguna Conference Transcript
- Curtiss-Wright na Conferência Morgan Stanley: Insights sobre crescimento estratégico
- Curtiss-Wright at Morgan Stanley Conference: Strategic Growth Insights
- Curtiss-Wright expands share repurchase program by $200 million
- Nvidia Goes AWOL As Funds Feast On Broadcom, Google, Palantir — And Much More
- ATRO Outperforms Industry Over the Past 3 Months: How to Play the Stock?
- Here's Why You Must Add HEICO Stock to Your Portfolio Right Now
- Is Astronics (ATRO) Outperforming Other Aerospace Stocks This Year?
- Top 5 Nuclear Stocks to Watch According to Morgan Stanley’s Latest Analysis
- Rocket Lab Gains 74.4% in the Past 3 Months: Should You Buy the Stock?
- Columbia Acorn Fund Q2 2025 Commentary (Mutual Fund:ACRNX)
- Kratos Defense Gains 27.5% in the Past Month: Should You Buy the Stock?
- One Way To View Value Investing In A Resilient But Cautious Economy
- Former SAIC CEO Tony Moraco joins Radiance Technologies board
- Reasons to Include Curtiss-Wright Stock in Your Portfolio Right Now
- Curtiss-Wright stock rises after $200 million share repurchase expansion
- Curtiss-Wright expands 2025 share repurchase program by $200 million
- Curtiss-Wright Corporation 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NYSE:CW)
- Curtiss-Wright Corporation (CW) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
Faixa diária
498.89 512.53
Faixa anual
266.88 525.84
- Fechamento anterior
- 497.66
- Open
- 503.05
- Bid
- 501.67
- Ask
- 501.97
- Low
- 498.89
- High
- 512.53
- Volume
- 5
- Mudança diária
- 0.81%
- Mudança mensal
- 6.21%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 59.54%
- Mudança anual
- 53.08%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh