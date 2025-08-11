QuotazioniSezioni
CW: Curtiss-Wright Corporation

514.70 USD 1.51 (0.29%)
Settore: Industriale Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio CW ha avuto una variazione del 0.29% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 507.55 e ad un massimo di 518.10.

Segui le dinamiche di Curtiss-Wright Corporation. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
507.55 518.10
Intervallo Annuale
266.88 525.84
Chiusura Precedente
513.19
Apertura
514.81
Bid
514.70
Ask
515.00
Minimo
507.55
Massimo
518.10
Volume
180
Variazione giornaliera
0.29%
Variazione Mensile
8.97%
Variazione Semestrale
63.68%
Variazione Annuale
57.05%
20 settembre, sabato