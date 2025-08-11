Valute / CW
CW: Curtiss-Wright Corporation
514.70 USD 1.51 (0.29%)
Settore: Industriale Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio CW ha avuto una variazione del 0.29% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 507.55 e ad un massimo di 518.10.
Segui le dinamiche di Curtiss-Wright Corporation. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
507.55 518.10
Intervallo Annuale
266.88 525.84
- Chiusura Precedente
- 513.19
- Apertura
- 514.81
- Bid
- 514.70
- Ask
- 515.00
- Minimo
- 507.55
- Massimo
- 518.10
- Volume
- 180
- Variazione giornaliera
- 0.29%
- Variazione Mensile
- 8.97%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 63.68%
- Variazione Annuale
- 57.05%
20 settembre, sabato