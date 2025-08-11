FiyatlarBölümler
CW: Curtiss-Wright Corporation

514.70 USD 1.51 (0.29%)
Sektör: Sanayi Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar

CW fiyatı bugün 0.29% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 507.55 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 518.10 aralığında işlem gördü.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.

Günlük aralık
507.55 518.10
Yıllık aralık
266.88 525.84
Önceki kapanış
513.19
Açılış
514.81
Satış
514.70
Alış
515.00
Düşük
507.55
Yüksek
518.10
Hacim
180
Günlük değişim
0.29%
Aylık değişim
8.97%
6 aylık değişim
63.68%
Yıllık değişim
57.05%
21 Eylül, Pazar