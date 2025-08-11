Dövizler / CW
- Genel bakış
- Hisse senetleri
- Dövizler
- Kripto paralar
- Metaller
- Endeksler
- Emtialar
CW: Curtiss-Wright Corporation
514.70 USD 1.51 (0.29%)
Sektör: Sanayi Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar
CW fiyatı bugün 0.29% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 507.55 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 518.10 aralığında işlem gördü.
Curtiss-Wright Corporation hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
CW haberleri
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of September 21
- Here's Why Curtiss-Wright (CW) is a Strong Momentum Stock
- Are You a Growth Investor? This 1 Stock Could Be the Perfect Pick
- Curtiss-Wright hisseleri 518,0 dolar ile tüm zamanların en yüksek seviyesine ulaştı
- Curtiss-Wright stock hits all-time high at 518.0 USD
- If You Hold XRP, Analyst Says To Strap In; Here’s Why
- Curtiss-Wright Rewards Shareholders with $200M Repurchase Program Boost
- Curtiss-Wright (CW) Upgraded to Buy: What Does It Mean for the Stock?
- Curtiss-Wright Corporation (CW) Morgan Stanley's 13th Annual Laguna Conference Transcript
- Curtiss-Wright at Morgan Stanley Conference: Strategic Growth Insights
- Curtiss-Wright expands share repurchase program by $200 million
- Nvidia Goes AWOL As Funds Feast On Broadcom, Google, Palantir — And Much More
- ATRO Outperforms Industry Over the Past 3 Months: How to Play the Stock?
- Here's Why You Must Add HEICO Stock to Your Portfolio Right Now
- Is Astronics (ATRO) Outperforming Other Aerospace Stocks This Year?
- Top 5 Nuclear Stocks to Watch According to Morgan Stanley’s Latest Analysis
- Rocket Lab Gains 74.4% in the Past 3 Months: Should You Buy the Stock?
- Columbia Acorn Fund Q2 2025 Commentary (Mutual Fund:ACRNX)
- Kratos Defense Gains 27.5% in the Past Month: Should You Buy the Stock?
- One Way To View Value Investing In A Resilient But Cautious Economy
- Former SAIC CEO Tony Moraco joins Radiance Technologies board
- Reasons to Include Curtiss-Wright Stock in Your Portfolio Right Now
- Curtiss-Wright stock rises after $200 million share repurchase expansion
- Curtiss-Wright expands 2025 share repurchase program by $200 million
Günlük aralık
507.55 518.10
Yıllık aralık
266.88 525.84
- Önceki kapanış
- 513.19
- Açılış
- 514.81
- Satış
- 514.70
- Alış
- 515.00
- Düşük
- 507.55
- Yüksek
- 518.10
- Hacim
- 180
- Günlük değişim
- 0.29%
- Aylık değişim
- 8.97%
- 6 aylık değişim
- 63.68%
- Yıllık değişim
- 57.05%
21 Eylül, Pazar