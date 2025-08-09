通貨 / CW
CW: Curtiss-Wright Corporation
513.19 USD 15.53 (3.12%)
セクター: 産業 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
CWの今日の為替レートは、3.12%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり498.89の安値と513.52の高値で取引されました。
Curtiss-Wright Corporationダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
1日のレンジ
498.89 513.52
1年のレンジ
266.88 525.84
- 以前の終値
- 497.66
- 始値
- 503.05
- 買値
- 513.19
- 買値
- 513.49
- 安値
- 498.89
- 高値
- 513.52
- 出来高
- 223
- 1日の変化
- 3.12%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 8.65%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 63.20%
- 1年の変化
- 56.59%
