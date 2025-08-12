Devises / CW
CW: Curtiss-Wright Corporation
514.70 USD 1.51 (0.29%)
Secteur: Industriels Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar
Le taux de change de CW a changé de 0.29% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 507.55 et à un maximum de 518.10.
Suivez la dynamique Curtiss-Wright Corporation. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.
Range quotidien
507.55 518.10
Range Annuel
266.88 525.84
- Clôture Précédente
- 513.19
- Ouverture
- 514.81
- Bid
- 514.70
- Ask
- 515.00
- Plus Bas
- 507.55
- Plus Haut
- 518.10
- Volume
- 180
- Changement quotidien
- 0.29%
- Changement Mensuel
- 8.97%
- Changement à 6 Mois
- 63.68%
- Changement Annuel
- 57.05%
20 septembre, samedi