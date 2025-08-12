CotationsSections
CW: Curtiss-Wright Corporation

514.70 USD 1.51 (0.29%)
Secteur: Industriels Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar

Le taux de change de CW a changé de 0.29% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 507.55 et à un maximum de 518.10.

Suivez la dynamique Curtiss-Wright Corporation. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.

Range quotidien
507.55 518.10
Range Annuel
266.88 525.84
Clôture Précédente
513.19
Ouverture
514.81
Bid
514.70
Ask
515.00
Plus Bas
507.55
Plus Haut
518.10
Volume
180
Changement quotidien
0.29%
Changement Mensuel
8.97%
Changement à 6 Mois
63.68%
Changement Annuel
57.05%
