货币 / CW
CW: Curtiss-Wright Corporation
512.00 USD 1.63 (0.32%)
版块: 工业 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日CW汇率已更改-0.32%。当日，交易品种以低点510.16和高点518.84进行交易。
关注Curtiss-Wright Corporation动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
CW新闻
- 柯蒂斯-赖特股价创历史新高，达518.0美元
- Curtiss-Wright stock hits all-time high at 518.0 USD
- Curtiss-Wright Rewards Shareholders with $200M Repurchase Program Boost
- Curtiss-Wright (CW) Upgraded to Buy: What Does It Mean for the Stock?
- Curtiss-Wright Corporation (CW) Morgan Stanley's 13th Annual Laguna Conference Transcript
- 柯蒂斯-赖特在摩根士丹利会议上：战略增长洞察
- Curtiss-Wright at Morgan Stanley Conference: Strategic Growth Insights
- Curtiss-Wright expands share repurchase program by $200 million
- Reasons to Include Curtiss-Wright Stock in Your Portfolio Right Now
- Curtiss-Wright stock rises after $200 million share repurchase expansion
- Curtiss-Wright expands 2025 share repurchase program by $200 million
- Curtiss-Wright Corporation 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NYSE:CW)
- Curtiss-Wright Corporation (CW) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
日范围
510.16 518.84
年范围
266.88 525.84
- 前一天收盘价
- 513.63
- 开盘价
- 515.18
- 卖价
- 512.00
- 买价
- 512.30
- 最低价
- 510.16
- 最高价
- 518.84
- 交易量
- 105
- 日变化
- -0.32%
- 月变化
- 8.39%
- 6个月变化
- 62.82%
- 年变化
- 56.23%
17 九月, 星期三
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.307 M
- 预测值
- 1.322 M
- 前值
- 1.429 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.312 M
- 预测值
- 1.394 M
- 前值
- 1.362 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- -8.5%
- 预测值
- -6.4%
- 前值
- 3.4%
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -9.285 M
- 预测值
- -1.708 M
- 前值
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -0.296 M
- 预测值
- 0.154 M
- 前值
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值