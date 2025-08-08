QuotesSections
CW: Curtiss-Wright Corporation

515.53 USD 3.83 (0.74%)
Sector: Industrials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

CW exchange rate has changed by -0.74% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 512.93 and at a high of 525.84.

Follow Curtiss-Wright Corporation dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Daily Range
512.93 525.84
Year Range
266.88 525.84
Previous Close
519.36
Open
520.39
Bid
515.53
Ask
515.83
Low
512.93
High
525.84
Volume
187
Daily Change
-0.74%
Month Change
9.14%
6 Months Change
63.95%
Year Change
57.31%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
Fcst
Prev
4.876%