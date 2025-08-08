Currencies / CW
CW: Curtiss-Wright Corporation
515.53 USD 3.83 (0.74%)
Sector: Industrials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
CW exchange rate has changed by -0.74% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 512.93 and at a high of 525.84.
Follow Curtiss-Wright Corporation dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Daily Range
512.93 525.84
Year Range
266.88 525.84
- Previous Close
- 519.36
- Open
- 520.39
- Bid
- 515.53
- Ask
- 515.83
- Low
- 512.93
- High
- 525.84
- Volume
- 187
- Daily Change
- -0.74%
- Month Change
- 9.14%
- 6 Months Change
- 63.95%
- Year Change
- 57.31%
