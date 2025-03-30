Moedas / CVBF
CVBF: CVB Financial Corporation
19.80 USD 0.24 (1.23%)
Setor: Finanças Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do CVBF para hoje mudou para 1.23%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 19.76 e o mais alto foi 20.07.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas CVB Financial Corporation. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
Faixa diária
19.76 20.07
Faixa anual
16.01 24.58
- Fechamento anterior
- 19.56
- Open
- 19.81
- Bid
- 19.80
- Ask
- 20.10
- Low
- 19.76
- High
- 20.07
- Volume
- 186
- Mudança diária
- 1.23%
- Mudança mensal
- -0.60%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 7.96%
- Mudança anual
- 10.92%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh