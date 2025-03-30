QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / CVBF
Tornare a Azioni

CVBF: CVB Financial Corporation

19.95 USD 0.26 (1.29%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio CVBF ha avuto una variazione del -1.29% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 19.90 e ad un massimo di 20.15.

Segui le dinamiche di CVB Financial Corporation. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Grafico a schermo intero
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

CVBF News

Intervallo Giornaliero
19.90 20.15
Intervallo Annuale
16.01 24.58
Chiusura Precedente
20.21
Apertura
20.15
Bid
19.95
Ask
20.25
Minimo
19.90
Massimo
20.15
Volume
1.084 K
Variazione giornaliera
-1.29%
Variazione Mensile
0.15%
Variazione Semestrale
8.78%
Variazione Annuale
11.76%
20 settembre, sabato