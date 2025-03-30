Valute / CVBF
CVBF: CVB Financial Corporation
19.95 USD 0.26 (1.29%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio CVBF ha avuto una variazione del -1.29% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 19.90 e ad un massimo di 20.15.
Segui le dinamiche di CVB Financial Corporation. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
19.90 20.15
Intervallo Annuale
16.01 24.58
- Chiusura Precedente
- 20.21
- Apertura
- 20.15
- Bid
- 19.95
- Ask
- 20.25
- Minimo
- 19.90
- Massimo
- 20.15
- Volume
- 1.084 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -1.29%
- Variazione Mensile
- 0.15%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 8.78%
- Variazione Annuale
- 11.76%
20 settembre, sabato