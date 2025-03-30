Währungen / CVBF
CVBF: CVB Financial Corporation
20.21 USD 0.65 (3.32%)
Sektor: Finanzen Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von CVBF hat sich für heute um 3.32% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 19.59 bis zu einem Hoch von 20.22 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die CVB Financial Corporation-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
CVBF News
Tagesspanne
19.59 20.22
Jahresspanne
16.01 24.58
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 19.56
- Eröffnung
- 19.65
- Bid
- 20.21
- Ask
- 20.51
- Tief
- 19.59
- Hoch
- 20.22
- Volumen
- 1.326 K
- Tagesänderung
- 3.32%
- Monatsänderung
- 1.46%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- 10.20%
- Jahresänderung
- 13.22%
