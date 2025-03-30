KurseKategorien
CVBF: CVB Financial Corporation

20.21 USD 0.65 (3.32%)
Sektor: Finanzen Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar

Der Wechselkurs von CVBF hat sich für heute um 3.32% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 19.59 bis zu einem Hoch von 20.22 gehandelt.

Verfolgen Sie die CVB Financial Corporation-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.

Tagesspanne
19.59 20.22
Jahresspanne
16.01 24.58
Vorheriger Schlusskurs
19.56
Eröffnung
19.65
Bid
20.21
Ask
20.51
Tief
19.59
Hoch
20.22
Volumen
1.326 K
Tagesänderung
3.32%
Monatsänderung
1.46%
6-Monatsänderung
10.20%
Jahresänderung
13.22%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes Ölplattformzählung
Akt
Erw
Vorh
416
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes US, Gesamtzahl der Ölförderanlagen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
539
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Rohöl, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100, Nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
25.5 K