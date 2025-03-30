通貨 / CVBF
CVBF: CVB Financial Corporation
20.21 USD 0.65 (3.32%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
CVBFの今日の為替レートは、3.32%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり19.59の安値と20.22の高値で取引されました。
CVB Financial Corporationダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
CVBF News
- CVBファイナンシャル、2025年第3四半期に0.20ドルの配当を発表
- CVB Financial announces $0.20 quarterly dividend
- Should You Buy CVB Financial (CVBF) After Golden Cross?
- Insider Activity Recap: Top Buys and Sells from Monday, August 4, 2025
- CVB financial director Borba buys $999,999 in shares
- CVB Financial: FY Earnings Likely To Be Stable - Buy (NASDAQ:CVBF)
- Earnings call transcript: CVB Financial Q2 2025 shows steady EPS growth
- CVB Financial Q2 2025 presentation: 193 quarters of profitability, strong capital
- CVB Financial earnings beat by $0.01, revenue fell short of estimates
- CVB Financial (CVBF) Surpasses Q2 Earnings Estimates
- BankUnited: Maintaining A Cautious Approach As Earnings Near (NYSE:BKU)
- RBB (RBB) Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Analysts Estimate TriCo (TCBK) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for
- CVB Financial (CVBF) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: What to Know Ahead of Q2 Release
- Will CVB Financial (CVBF) Beat Estimates Again in Its Next Earnings Report?
- CVB Financial declares $0.20 quarterly dividend, its 143rd consecutive
- Hartford Small Cap Value Fund Q4 2024 Commentary
1日のレンジ
19.59 20.22
1年のレンジ
16.01 24.58
- 以前の終値
- 19.56
- 始値
- 19.65
- 買値
- 20.21
- 買値
- 20.51
- 安値
- 19.59
- 高値
- 20.22
- 出来高
- 1.326 K
- 1日の変化
- 3.32%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 1.46%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 10.20%
- 1年の変化
- 13.22%
