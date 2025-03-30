货币 / CVBF
CVBF: CVB Financial Corporation
19.51 USD 0.50 (2.50%)
版块: 金融 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日CVBF汇率已更改-2.50%。当日，交易品种以低点19.46和高点20.16进行交易。
关注CVB Financial Corporation动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
CVBF新闻
- Should You Buy CVB Financial (CVBF) After Golden Cross?
- Insider Activity Recap: Top Buys and Sells from Monday, August 4, 2025
- CVB financial director Borba buys $999,999 in shares
- CVB Financial: FY Earnings Likely To Be Stable - Buy (NASDAQ:CVBF)
- Earnings call transcript: CVB Financial Q2 2025 shows steady EPS growth
- CVB Financial Q2 2025 presentation: 193 quarters of profitability, strong capital
- CVB Financial earnings beat by $0.01, revenue fell short of estimates
- CVB Financial (CVBF) Surpasses Q2 Earnings Estimates
- BankUnited: Maintaining A Cautious Approach As Earnings Near (NYSE:BKU)
- RBB (RBB) Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Analysts Estimate TriCo (TCBK) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for
- CVB Financial (CVBF) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: What to Know Ahead of Q2 Release
- Will CVB Financial (CVBF) Beat Estimates Again in Its Next Earnings Report?
- CVB Financial declares $0.20 quarterly dividend, its 143rd consecutive
- Hartford Small Cap Value Fund Q4 2024 Commentary
日范围
19.46 20.16
年范围
16.01 24.58
- 前一天收盘价
- 20.01
- 开盘价
- 20.03
- 卖价
- 19.51
- 买价
- 19.81
- 最低价
- 19.46
- 最高价
- 20.16
- 交易量
- 1.096 K
- 日变化
- -2.50%
- 月变化
- -2.06%
- 6个月变化
- 6.38%
- 年变化
- 9.30%
17 九月, 星期三
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.307 M
- 预测值
- 1.322 M
- 前值
- 1.429 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.312 M
- 预测值
- 1.394 M
- 前值
- 1.362 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- -8.5%
- 预测值
- -6.4%
- 前值
- 3.4%
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -9.285 M
- 预测值
- -1.708 M
- 前值
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -0.296 M
- 预测值
- 0.154 M
- 前值
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值