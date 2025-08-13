Moedas / CORZ
CORZ: Core Scientific Inc
16.55 USD 0.28 (1.72%)
Setor: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do CORZ para hoje mudou para 1.72%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 16.22 e o mais alto foi 16.74.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Core Scientific Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
Faixa diária
16.22 16.74
Faixa anual
6.20 18.63
- Fechamento anterior
- 16.27
- Open
- 16.24
- Bid
- 16.55
- Ask
- 16.85
- Low
- 16.22
- High
- 16.74
- Volume
- 1.474 K
- Mudança diária
- 1.72%
- Mudança mensal
- 18.30%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 129.54%
- Mudança anual
- 39.08%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh