CORZ: Core Scientific Inc

16.62 USD 0.13 (0.78%)
Settore: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio CORZ ha avuto una variazione del -0.78% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 16.53 e ad un massimo di 17.10.

Segui le dinamiche di Core Scientific Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
16.53 17.10
Intervallo Annuale
6.20 18.63
Chiusura Precedente
16.75
Apertura
16.90
Bid
16.62
Ask
16.92
Minimo
16.53
Massimo
17.10
Volume
16.813 K
Variazione giornaliera
-0.78%
Variazione Mensile
18.80%
Variazione Semestrale
130.51%
Variazione Annuale
39.66%
