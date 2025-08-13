通貨 / CORZ
CORZ: Core Scientific Inc
16.75 USD 0.48 (2.95%)
セクター: 技術 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
CORZの今日の為替レートは、2.95%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり16.22の安値と16.78の高値で取引されました。
Core Scientific Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
1日のレンジ
16.22 16.78
1年のレンジ
6.20 18.63
- 以前の終値
- 16.27
- 始値
- 16.24
- 買値
- 16.75
- 買値
- 17.05
- 安値
- 16.22
- 高値
- 16.78
- 出来高
- 14.782 K
- 1日の変化
- 2.95%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 19.73%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 132.32%
- 1年の変化
- 40.76%
