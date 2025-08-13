クォートセクション
通貨 / CORZ
CORZ: Core Scientific Inc

16.75 USD 0.48 (2.95%)
セクター: 技術 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

CORZの今日の為替レートは、2.95%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり16.22の安値と16.78の高値で取引されました。

Core Scientific Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
16.22 16.78
1年のレンジ
6.20 18.63
以前の終値
16.27
始値
16.24
買値
16.75
買値
17.05
安値
16.22
高値
16.78
出来高
14.782 K
1日の変化
2.95%
1ヶ月の変化
19.73%
6ヶ月の変化
132.32%
1年の変化
40.76%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K