CORZ: Core Scientific Inc
16.12 USD 0.20 (1.23%)
Sector: Technology Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
CORZ exchange rate has changed by -1.23% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 16.04 and at a high of 16.55.
Follow Core Scientific Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
CORZ News
- Oracle and Avago Lead Market Cap Stock Movers on Wednesday
- Oracle, Synopsys lead Wednesday’s market cap stock movers
- CoreWeave to Acquire OpenPipe: Will the Buyout Strategy Be the Winning Play?
- Buckle Up For The Biggest Market Disruption Since The Industrial Revolution
- CoreWeave’s stock slides as insider selling sparks investor concerns
- Why CoreWeave Stock Plunged Today
- CoreWeave–Core Scientific: Which Stock Blinks First if the Deal Recuts? - TipRanks.com
- CoreWeave Growth Fueled By OpenAI Contracts, Strategic Acquisition - CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV)
- CoreWeave’s stock has slumped. Here’s how the company can prove the bears wrong.
- Core Scientific, Inc. (CORZ) Upgraded to Buy: What Does It Mean for the Stock?
- CoreWeave's Q2 2025 10Q Exposes 4 Overlooked Risks (NASDAQ:CRWV)
- Is This Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stock the Next Nvidia?
- CoreWeave: The Jury Is Still Out Here (NASDAQ:CRWV)
- TeraWulf’s (WULF) 90% Rally Leaves Analysts Speechless - TipRanks.com
- Macquarie Small Cap Core Fund Q2 2025 Commentary
- Macquarie reiterates Neutral rating on Core Scientific stock at $15
- Core Scientific stock price target raised to $22 by Jefferies on acquisition outlook
- CoreWeave: Further Upside Momentum Is Possible (NASDAQ:CRWV)
- Cathie Wood Buys the Dip in CoreWeave Stock (CRWV) While Wall Street Remains Cautious - TipRanks.com
- CoreWeave: Market Takes Away, Market Gives Back (NASDAQ:CRWV)
- CoreWeave Stock (CRWV) Craters as IPO Lock-Up Period Comes to an End - TipRanks.com
- Jack Dorsey’s Block Targets Decade-Long Lifespan for Bitcoin Mining Rigs - TipRanks.com
- CoreWeave Rode the AI Boom. Can It Pass a Crucial Test of Investor Enthusiasm?
- ‘Not Worth Scaling’ and ‘Hold’: CoreWeave Stock Viewed Cautiously by Top Analysts After Mixed Q2 - TipRanks.com
Daily Range
16.04 16.55
Year Range
6.20 18.63
- Previous Close
- 16.32
- Open
- 16.29
- Bid
- 16.12
- Ask
- 16.42
- Low
- 16.04
- High
- 16.55
- Volume
- 8.582 K
- Daily Change
- -1.23%
- Month Change
- 15.23%
- 6 Months Change
- 123.58%
- Year Change
- 35.46%
