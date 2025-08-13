货币 / CORZ
CORZ: Core Scientific Inc
16.18 USD 0.14 (0.86%)
版块: 技术 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日CORZ汇率已更改-0.86%。当日，交易品种以低点16.03和高点16.55进行交易。
关注Core Scientific Inc动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
CORZ新闻
- Oracle and Avago Lead Market Cap Stock Movers on Wednesday
- Oracle, Synopsys lead Wednesday’s market cap stock movers
- CoreWeave to Acquire OpenPipe: Will the Buyout Strategy Be the Winning Play?
- Buckle Up For The Biggest Market Disruption Since The Industrial Revolution
- CoreWeave’s stock slides as insider selling sparks investor concerns
- Why CoreWeave Stock Plunged Today
- CoreWeave–Core Scientific: Which Stock Blinks First if the Deal Recuts? - TipRanks.com
- CoreWeave Growth Fueled By OpenAI Contracts, Strategic Acquisition - CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV)
- CoreWeave’s stock has slumped. Here’s how the company can prove the bears wrong.
- Core Scientific, Inc. (CORZ) Upgraded to Buy: What Does It Mean for the Stock?
- CoreWeave's Q2 2025 10Q Exposes 4 Overlooked Risks (NASDAQ:CRWV)
- Is This Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stock the Next Nvidia?
- CoreWeave: The Jury Is Still Out Here (NASDAQ:CRWV)
- TeraWulf’s (WULF) 90% Rally Leaves Analysts Speechless - TipRanks.com
- Macquarie Small Cap Core Fund Q2 2025 Commentary
- Macquarie reiterates Neutral rating on Core Scientific stock at $15
- Core Scientific stock price target raised to $22 by Jefferies on acquisition outlook
- CoreWeave: Further Upside Momentum Is Possible (NASDAQ:CRWV)
- Cathie Wood Buys the Dip in CoreWeave Stock (CRWV) While Wall Street Remains Cautious - TipRanks.com
- CoreWeave: Market Takes Away, Market Gives Back (NASDAQ:CRWV)
- CoreWeave Stock (CRWV) Craters as IPO Lock-Up Period Comes to an End - TipRanks.com
- Jack Dorsey’s Block Targets Decade-Long Lifespan for Bitcoin Mining Rigs - TipRanks.com
- CoreWeave Rode the AI Boom. Can It Pass a Crucial Test of Investor Enthusiasm?
- ‘Not Worth Scaling’ and ‘Hold’: CoreWeave Stock Viewed Cautiously by Top Analysts After Mixed Q2 - TipRanks.com
日范围
16.03 16.55
年范围
6.20 18.63
- 前一天收盘价
- 16.32
- 开盘价
- 16.29
- 卖价
- 16.18
- 买价
- 16.48
- 最低价
- 16.03
- 最高价
- 16.55
- 交易量
- 12.645 K
- 日变化
- -0.86%
- 月变化
- 15.65%
- 6个月变化
- 124.41%
- 年变化
- 35.97%
17 九月, 星期三
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.307 M
- 预测值
- 1.322 M
- 前值
- 1.429 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.312 M
- 预测值
- 1.394 M
- 前值
- 1.362 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- -8.5%
- 预测值
- -6.4%
- 前值
- 3.4%
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -9.285 M
- 预测值
- -1.708 M
- 前值
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -0.296 M
- 预测值
- 0.154 M
- 前值
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值