CNVS: Cineverse Corp - Class A
3.37 USD 0.10 (3.06%)
Setor: Serviços de comunicação Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do CNVS para hoje mudou para 3.06%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 3.30 e o mais alto foi 3.40.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Cineverse Corp - Class A. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
CNVS Notícias
- Cineverse aprimora mecanismo de busca cinematográfica com IA usando Fabric Data
- Cineverse enhances AI-powered cinematic search engine with Fabric Data
- Cineverse’s Toxic Avenger unrated grosses over $2 million in debut
- Why Carisma Therapeutics Shares Are Trading Higher By 133%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - ALT5 Sigma (NASDAQ:ALTS), CARISMA Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARM)
- Wall Street Week Ahead
- Cineverse Corp. (CNVS) Q1 2026 Earnings Call Transcript
- Cineverse Revenue Jumps 22 Percent in Q1
- Cineverse and Banyan Ventures form joint venture for microseries content
- Cineverse appoints Michele Edelman as EVP of technology
- Flagship Portfolio Performance: +26% (YTD 7/31/25)
- Cineverse adds three executives to motion pictures group
- Cineverse added to multiple Russell indexes in annual reconstitution
- Cineverse Stock: All Eyes On Upcoming Movie Releases - Hold (NASDAQ:CNVS)
- Cineverse Corp. (CNVS) Q4 2025 Earnings Conference Call Transcript
- Earnings call transcript: Cineverse Q4 2025 sees 58% revenue surge
- Cineverse Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2025 Results
- Cineverse’s Fandor Brings the Heat this Summer with a Lineup of Hot New Titles Including Genre-Blending Time-Travel Adventure, Escape From The 21st Century
- Cineverse and Iconic Events Releasing to Make Noise at Theaters with Wide Distribution of Silent Night, Deadly Night and Return to Silent Hill
- Cineverse launches AI-powered search tool cineSearch
- Cineverse’s Dog Whisperer and Bob Ross FAST Channels Expand into Australia with Samsung TV Plus Australia Launch
- Cineverse Motion Pictures Group’s Escape From The 21st Century Hits Theaters on June 9, Tickets on Sale Now for The Bold, Genre-blending Time-Travel Adventure
- Cineverse appoints Huidor to lead tech expansion
Faixa diária
3.30 3.40
Faixa anual
0.93 7.39
- Fechamento anterior
- 3.27
- Open
- 3.30
- Bid
- 3.37
- Ask
- 3.67
- Low
- 3.30
- High
- 3.40
- Volume
- 267
- Mudança diária
- 3.06%
- Mudança mensal
- -18.80%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 4.98%
- Mudança anual
- 243.88%
