货币 / CNVS
CNVS: Cineverse Corp - Class A
3.27 USD 0.05 (1.55%)
版块: 通讯服务 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日CNVS汇率已更改1.55%。当日，交易品种以低点3.20和高点3.39进行交易。
关注Cineverse Corp - Class A动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
CNVS新闻
- Cineverse通过Fabric Data增强AI驱动的电影搜索引擎
- Cineverse enhances AI-powered cinematic search engine with Fabric Data
- Cineverse’s Toxic Avenger unrated grosses over $2 million in debut
- Why Carisma Therapeutics Shares Are Trading Higher By 133%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - ALT5 Sigma (NASDAQ:ALTS), CARISMA Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARM)
- Wall Street Week Ahead
- Cineverse Corp. (CNVS) Q1 2026 Earnings Call Transcript
- Cineverse Revenue Jumps 22 Percent in Q1
- Cineverse and Banyan Ventures form joint venture for microseries content
- Cineverse appoints Michele Edelman as EVP of technology
- Flagship Portfolio Performance: +26% (YTD 7/31/25)
- Cineverse adds three executives to motion pictures group
- Cineverse added to multiple Russell indexes in annual reconstitution
- Cineverse Stock: All Eyes On Upcoming Movie Releases - Hold (NASDAQ:CNVS)
- Cineverse Corp. (CNVS) Q4 2025 Earnings Conference Call Transcript
- Earnings call transcript: Cineverse Q4 2025 sees 58% revenue surge
- Cineverse Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2025 Results
- Cineverse’s Fandor Brings the Heat this Summer with a Lineup of Hot New Titles Including Genre-Blending Time-Travel Adventure, Escape From The 21st Century
- Cineverse and Iconic Events Releasing to Make Noise at Theaters with Wide Distribution of Silent Night, Deadly Night and Return to Silent Hill
- Cineverse launches AI-powered search tool cineSearch
- Cineverse’s Dog Whisperer and Bob Ross FAST Channels Expand into Australia with Samsung TV Plus Australia Launch
- Cineverse Motion Pictures Group’s Escape From The 21st Century Hits Theaters on June 9, Tickets on Sale Now for The Bold, Genre-blending Time-Travel Adventure
- Cineverse appoints Huidor to lead tech expansion
日范围
3.20 3.39
年范围
0.93 7.39
- 前一天收盘价
- 3.22
- 开盘价
- 3.20
- 卖价
- 3.27
- 买价
- 3.57
- 最低价
- 3.20
- 最高价
- 3.39
- 交易量
- 316
- 日变化
- 1.55%
- 月变化
- -21.20%
- 6个月变化
- 1.87%
- 年变化
- 233.67%
17 九月, 星期三
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.307 M
- 预测值
- 1.322 M
- 前值
- 1.429 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.312 M
- 预测值
- 1.394 M
- 前值
- 1.362 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- -8.5%
- 预测值
- -6.4%
- 前值
- 3.4%
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -9.285 M
- 预测值
- -1.708 M
- 前值
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -0.296 M
- 预测值
- 0.154 M
- 前值
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
- 4.25%
- 预测值
- 前值
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值