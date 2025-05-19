QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / CNVS
CNVS: Cineverse Corp - Class A

3.31 USD 0.03 (0.90%)
Settore: Servizi di Comunicazione Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio CNVS ha avuto una variazione del -0.90% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 3.28 e ad un massimo di 3.41.

Segui le dinamiche di Cineverse Corp - Class A. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
3.28 3.41
Intervallo Annuale
0.93 7.39
Chiusura Precedente
3.34
Apertura
3.35
Bid
3.31
Ask
3.61
Minimo
3.28
Massimo
3.41
Volume
244
Variazione giornaliera
-0.90%
Variazione Mensile
-20.24%
Variazione Semestrale
3.12%
Variazione Annuale
237.76%
21 settembre, domenica