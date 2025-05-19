Valute / CNVS
CNVS: Cineverse Corp - Class A
3.31 USD 0.03 (0.90%)
Settore: Servizi di Comunicazione Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio CNVS ha avuto una variazione del -0.90% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 3.28 e ad un massimo di 3.41.
Segui le dinamiche di Cineverse Corp - Class A. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
3.28 3.41
Intervallo Annuale
0.93 7.39
- Chiusura Precedente
- 3.34
- Apertura
- 3.35
- Bid
- 3.31
- Ask
- 3.61
- Minimo
- 3.28
- Massimo
- 3.41
- Volume
- 244
- Variazione giornaliera
- -0.90%
- Variazione Mensile
- -20.24%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 3.12%
- Variazione Annuale
- 237.76%
21 settembre, domenica